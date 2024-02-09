American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by R.P. Boggs & Co.

R.P. Boggs & Co. cut its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up approximately 3.9% of R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. R.P. Boggs & Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.20. 817,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,239. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $96.05. The company has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

