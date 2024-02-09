Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMRC. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameresco currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.92.

AMRC stock opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $18.40 and a twelve month high of $63.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Ameresco’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,085,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,922,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $912,550. Insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,914,000. Trustees of Princeton University acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $7,170,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,858,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ameresco by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,069,000 after buying an additional 188,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,992,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,956,000 after buying an additional 179,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

