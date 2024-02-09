Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.530-1.590 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Amdocs also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.380-6.620 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOX. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amdocs from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.60.

NASDAQ:DOX traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.23. 200,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,934. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 37.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Amdocs in the first quarter worth $104,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amdocs during the fourth quarter valued at $112,930,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Amdocs by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,133,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,027,000 after acquiring an additional 491,265 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Amdocs by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 930,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,780,000 after acquiring an additional 302,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amdocs by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 483,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,938,000 after acquiring an additional 279,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

