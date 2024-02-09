Amcor plc (ASX:AMC) Declares $0.19 Interim Dividend

Amcor plc (ASX:AMC – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th.
Amcor Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Amcor Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Amcor
- What is a Special Dividend?
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)? Definition and How it Works
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.