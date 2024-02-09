AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Posts Earnings Results

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $678.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.97 million. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share.

AMC Networks Price Performance

AMC Networks stock traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.31 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.29. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,192 shares of company stock worth $1,604,874. 27.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMC Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2,007.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 237.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 506.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMCX

About AMC Networks

(Get Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.