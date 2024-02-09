AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Receives C$33.14 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.14.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALA. CIBC raised their price target on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. National Bankshares raised their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

TSE ALA opened at C$27.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.81 and its 200-day moving average is C$26.89. AltaGas has a one year low of C$21.25 and a one year high of C$28.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.298 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.05%.

In other AltaGas news, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. In other news, Senior Officer Donald Mark Jenkins sold 53,880 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.92, for a total transaction of C$1,450,449.60. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 5,036 shares of AltaGas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$142,518.80. Insiders sold a total of 152,126 shares of company stock worth $4,163,580 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates franchised, cost-of-service, rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

