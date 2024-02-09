Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s current price.

Allurion Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALUR opened at $2.96 on Friday. Allurion Technologies has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $9.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Allurion Technologies (NYSE:ALUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allurion Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Allurion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Allurion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Allurion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Allurion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Allurion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,868,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Allurion Technologies Inc focuses on ending obesity with a weight loss platform to treat people who are overweight. Its platform, the Allurion Program, features swallowable and procedure-less intragastric balloon for weight loss (the Allurion Balloon) and offers access to AI-powered remote patient monitoring tools, a proprietary behavior change program, secure messaging, and video telehealth that are delivered by the Allurion Virtual Care Suite.

Featured Stories

