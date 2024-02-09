AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CEO Sells $27,752.07 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVRGet Free Report) CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $27,752.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,955.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Diana Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 23rd, Diana Brainard sold 9,500 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $6,365.00.
  • On Thursday, January 4th, Diana Brainard sold 1,664 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $1,064.96.
  • On Monday, November 20th, Diana Brainard sold 4,382 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $7,405.58.
  • On Friday, November 17th, Diana Brainard sold 2,689 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $4,383.07.

AlloVir Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $0.67 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in AlloVir by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,682,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,817,000 after buying an additional 160,918 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in AlloVir by 427.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,644,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,194 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in AlloVir by 18.3% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 6,597,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AlloVir by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,303,000 after purchasing an additional 650,871 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AlloVir by 42.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,969,000 after buying an additional 863,190 shares in the last quarter. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Bank of America cut AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs cut AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

