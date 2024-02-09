AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CEO Sells $27,752.07 in Stock

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Free Report) CEO Diana Brainard sold 41,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $27,752.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 822,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,955.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Diana Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Diana Brainard sold 9,500 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $6,365.00.
- On Thursday, January 4th, Diana Brainard sold 1,664 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $1,064.96.
- On Monday, November 20th, Diana Brainard sold 4,382 shares of AlloVir stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total transaction of $7,405.58.
- On Friday, November 17th, Diana Brainard sold 2,689 shares of AlloVir stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $4,383.07.
AlloVir Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $0.67 on Friday. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.84.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Bank of America cut AlloVir from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Leerink Partnrs cut AlloVir from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered AlloVir from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AlloVir
AlloVir Company Profile
Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than AlloVir
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- The 5 best small cap AI companies to buy now
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Cirrus Logic: A chip stock you’re going to hear a lot more about
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Archer Aviation’s sky-high progress and short interest
Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.