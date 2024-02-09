AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $32.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.79. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 111.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AB shares. StockNews.com raised AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 15,141 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 18.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 12.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $526,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

