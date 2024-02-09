Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Receives C$86.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$86.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$87.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

TSE:ATD opened at C$80.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.27. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of C$59.95 and a 52-week high of C$82.32. The firm has a market cap of C$77.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of C$22.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 4.5515873 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Alimentation Couche-Tard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is currently 14.32%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

