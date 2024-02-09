Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $338.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.90.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,592,819,000 after acquiring an additional 75,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,977,935,000 after acquiring an additional 222,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,079,233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after buying an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,509,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,488,000 after buying an additional 441,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $295.00 on Friday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.56.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

