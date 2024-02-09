Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $338.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $338.90.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.
ALGN opened at $295.00 on Friday. Align Technology has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.56.
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).
