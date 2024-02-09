Alessandro Dinello Buys 50,000 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 36,772,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,642,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $14.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,668,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,366,000 after buying an additional 4,723,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,302,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,902,000 after purchasing an additional 444,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 61.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,348,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450,558 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 10.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,541,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,486,000 after purchasing an additional 963,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,992,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,080,000 after purchasing an additional 325,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

NYCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

