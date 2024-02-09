Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Gap Down to $150.54

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $150.54, but opened at $145.84. Airbnb shares last traded at $147.24, with a volume of 1,306,183 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,605,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 84,144 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $11,305,587.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,910,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,670,018.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 17,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,460,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,605,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,506,731 shares of company stock worth $208,680,320. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after buying an additional 63,601 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 22.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth $2,125,000. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

