Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Lowered to $270.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $295.00 to $270.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic cut Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.75.

NYSE APD opened at $219.91 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 11,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $501,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,764,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.9% during the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

