Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) & Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Head to Head Contrast

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) and Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Taseko Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agnico Eagle Mines 40.40% 5.26% 3.58% Taseko Mines 2.77% 7.49% 1.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agnico Eagle Mines and Taseko Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agnico Eagle Mines $5.74 billion 4.09 $670.25 million $5.33 8.85 Taseko Mines $301.22 million 1.31 -$19.98 million $0.02 68.03

Analyst Recommendations

Agnico Eagle Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Taseko Mines. Agnico Eagle Mines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taseko Mines, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Agnico Eagle Mines and Taseko Mines, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agnico Eagle Mines 0 0 7 0 3.00 Taseko Mines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus target price of $70.71, suggesting a potential upside of 49.91%. Taseko Mines has a consensus target price of $2.16, suggesting a potential upside of 59.01%. Given Taseko Mines’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taseko Mines is more favorable than Agnico Eagle Mines.

Risk & Volatility

Agnico Eagle Mines has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taseko Mines has a beta of 1.97, indicating that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Taseko Mines shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Agnico Eagle Mines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Taseko Mines shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Agnico Eagle Mines beats Taseko Mines on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona. Taseko Mines Limited was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.