Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance

Shares of AVIFY stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 166 shares, compared to its average volume of 402. Advanced Info Service Public has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.15.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This is an increase from Advanced Info Service Public’s previous dividend of $0.09. Advanced Info Service Public’s payout ratio is currently 62.07%.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides mobile network, fixed broadband, and digital services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Phone Services, Mobile Phone and Equipment Sales, and Datanet and Broadband Services. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.