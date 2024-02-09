Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Sells $766,562.40 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.32, for a total transaction of $766,562.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,445,775.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACN opened at $368.53 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73. The company has a market cap of $231.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,765,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 2,444.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,922,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,689,509 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 101,214.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.63.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

