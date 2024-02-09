AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Barclays

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James increased their price objective on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair raised AbbVie from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.47.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $174.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.96. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $314.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after acquiring an additional 29,170,366 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,033,348,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in AbbVie by 29,922.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,032,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,186,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AbbVie by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,785,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

