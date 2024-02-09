AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Trimmed by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.9% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $45,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. HSBC lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. William Blair upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.47.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,532,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,447,620. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market cap of $312.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

