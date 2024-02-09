79,455 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Acquired by Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 79,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,064,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $34.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on AXTA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on AXTA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brian A. Berube sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.19, for a total value of $233,925.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,085.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $335,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,915 shares of company stock worth $1,123,035 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.