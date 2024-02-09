5,066 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,066 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,229 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 1,629.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $116,868,000 after acquiring an additional 849,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $274,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,297,651.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total transaction of $342,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,929,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $274,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,651.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,159 shares of company stock worth $3,043,429. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $138.85 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $143.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

