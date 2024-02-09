4,274 Shares in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Purchased by Washington University

Washington University purchased a new position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Structure Therapeutics comprises about 0.1% of Washington University’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $426,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Structure Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Stock Performance

GPCR traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.98. The stock had a trading volume of 189,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,382. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $75.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Structure Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GPCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPCR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $58.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

Structure Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

