3,861 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,861 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 185,217 shares in the company, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.59, for a total value of $12,896,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,081,340.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.15.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $11.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $378.56. 2,109,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,133,966. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.61 and a 200-day moving average of $268.08. The company has a market cap of $119.36 billion, a PE ratio of 208.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.81 and a 12 month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

