Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on June 4th

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.432 per share on Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th.
Zoetis has increased its dividend by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Zoetis has a dividend payout ratio of 25.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zoetis to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.73 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.
Zoetis stock opened at $195.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $151.03 and a 52 week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.06 and a 200-day moving average of $182.95.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 215.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.
Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.
