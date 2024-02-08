Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Gap Down to $127.55

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $127.55, but opened at $120.67. Zimmer Biomet shares last traded at $122.43, with a volume of 411,036 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 21.6% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $232,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

