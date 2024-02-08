Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Yum China has increased its dividend by an average of 29.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Yum China has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum China to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Yum China Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of Yum China stock opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Yum China has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Yum China will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $647,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,450,601.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Warton Wang sold 3,975 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $185,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,952.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

