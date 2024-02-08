XPO (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $135.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on XPO from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Stephens increased their price target on XPO from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on XPO from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on XPO from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.05.

NYSE:XPO traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.09. 1,405,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.94, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.14. XPO has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a return on equity of 33.40% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that XPO will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XPO by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,794,892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,947,000 after buying an additional 54,528 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,049,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,604,000 after purchasing an additional 906,295 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in XPO by 68.4% during the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,765,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,179,000 after buying an additional 688,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in XPO by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,399,000 after buying an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

