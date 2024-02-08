Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XENE. Bank of America increased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gary Patou sold 11,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $447,120.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4,353.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 100,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 293,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $47.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $27.99 and a twelve month high of $48.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, a Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epileptic encephalopathy; and XEN1101, a Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

