WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $43.12

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.12 and last traded at $43.08, with a volume of 17077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.99.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.16.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 341.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

