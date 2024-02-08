WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Hits New 12-Month High at $43.99

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 228528 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,985,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

