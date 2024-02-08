Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $268.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $236.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.39% from the company’s current price.

WTW has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $316.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.14.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $271.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.45. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $272.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.62.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.