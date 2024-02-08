WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

WidePoint Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.49.

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint

About WidePoint

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WYY. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in WidePoint in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in WidePoint by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,437 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in WidePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

