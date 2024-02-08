WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
WidePoint Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN WYY opened at $2.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.86. WidePoint has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.49.
WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.73 million during the quarter. WidePoint had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 69.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On WidePoint
About WidePoint
WidePoint Corporation provides technology management as a service (TMaaS) to the government and business enterprises in North America and Europe. The company offers TMaaS solutions through a secure federal government certified proprietary portal and secure enterprise portal that provides ability to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.
Featured Stories
