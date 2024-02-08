Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Increased by Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 642,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,034. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $262,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 140,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,696.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 924 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $30,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,355,847. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

