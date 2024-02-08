WEX (NYSE:WEX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 15.900-16.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 16.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.7 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. WEX also updated its FY24 guidance to $15.90 to $16.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded WEX from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet downgraded WEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut WEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.46.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $208.04. 205,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,935. WEX has a 1-year low of $161.95 and a 1-year high of $211.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $194.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.61.

In related news, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total value of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in WEX by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in WEX by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in WEX by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in WEX by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in WEX by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

