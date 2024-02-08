Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Receives $30.08 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on WES. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

WES stock opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.82. Western Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $23.79 and a 12 month high of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

