Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Position Cut by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,029,107 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 124,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $46,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Western Digital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,595,297 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $851,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,325 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 242.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,606,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $399,546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,511,896 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,042,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $266,449,000 after purchasing an additional 212,758 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Western Digital by 7.3% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,143,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $234,711,000 after purchasing an additional 351,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,893,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $57.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $31.97 and a 52-week high of $60.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.61. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

About Western Digital

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

