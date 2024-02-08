Wedbush Weighs in on V.F. Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of V.F. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now forecasts that the textile maker will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for V.F.’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 18.11% and a negative net margin of 7.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Williams Trading reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. V.F. has a one year low of $12.85 and a one year high of $29.12.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,708,000 after buying an additional 90,200 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 133,624 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,948,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

