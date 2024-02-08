Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.75-12.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.94. Waters also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-12.050 EPS.

Waters stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $325.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,722. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.83. Waters has a 12 month low of $231.90 and a 12 month high of $346.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. Waters had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 81.30%. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Waters from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Waters from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $290.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Waters by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,770,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Waters by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Waters by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $131,174,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

