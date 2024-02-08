Walt Disney Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 271,130 call options on the company. This is an increase of 101% compared to the average volume of 134,984 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Macquarie raised their price target on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Amy Chang bought 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of DIS stock traded up $11.87 on Thursday, hitting $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 33,333,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,301,021. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The stock has a market cap of $203.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.44%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

