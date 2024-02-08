Wade G W & Inc. Has $4.58 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,283 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 60.2% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 42.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, with a total value of $50,644.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, for a total transaction of $252,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,834.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on FedEx from $290.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FedEx from $279.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Melius upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.93.

FedEx Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $190.83 and a 52 week high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

