Wade G W & Inc. Has $2.16 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 313.3% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of MCK stock traded down $26.16 on Thursday, reaching $490.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,326. The business’s 50-day moving average is $473.90 and its 200 day moving average is $450.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $519.75.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $427.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.31.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

