Wade G W & Inc. Acquires 4,900 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 83.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.02. 972,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,372,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.08. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

