W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GWW. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE GWW opened at $945.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $846.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $768.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $625.97 and a 12 month high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger will post 39.03 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

