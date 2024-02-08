W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GWW. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $943.82. 17,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,555. The company has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $846.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $768.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $625.97 and a 52 week high of $978.95.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

