W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Declares $1.86 Quarterly Dividend

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 1.86 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

W.W. Grainger has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 53 years. W.W. Grainger has a dividend payout ratio of 17.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect W.W. Grainger to earn $42.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $945.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $846.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $768.49. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $625.97 and a 1-year high of $978.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.14 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 39.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.50, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $730,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total transaction of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $842.22.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Articles

