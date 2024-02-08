W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Acquired by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 438.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

WPC stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,688. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.51. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,413 net lease properties covering approximately 171 million square feet and a portfolio of 86 self-storage operating properties, pro forma for the Spin-Off of NLOP, as of September 30, 2023.

