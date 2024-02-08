Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Given New $83.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VOYA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.89.

NYSE VOYA traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $68.67. The stock had a trading volume of 126,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,904. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $70.49. Voya Financial has a twelve month low of $62.79 and a twelve month high of $78.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,465,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $695,436,000 after acquiring an additional 752,851 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,413,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 971,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after buying an additional 600,633 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1,722.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 612,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,718,000 after buying an additional 579,128 shares during the period. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

