Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NCZ opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCZ. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.