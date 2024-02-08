Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 199 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 198.75 ($2.49).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 265 ($3.32) to GBX 180 ($2.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 220 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.51) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 195 ($2.44) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of VMUK opened at GBX 159.60 ($2.00) on Thursday. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 134.20 ($1.68) and a one year high of GBX 188.55 ($2.36). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 156.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 874.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. Virgin Money UK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,777.78%.

In related news, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £46,825.12 ($58,700.16). In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 71,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.11), for a total value of £119,852.88 ($150,248.06). Also, insider Clifford Abrahams sold 30,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 152 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £46,825.12 ($58,700.16). In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,522 shares of company stock worth $32,076,800. Insiders own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

