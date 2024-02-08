Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $3.88 on Thursday, reaching $28.36. 6,040,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.96 and a beta of 0.54. Viking Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking Therapeutics news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Greg Zante sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $268,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 180,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,067. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.95, for a total transaction of $838,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,264,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,243,923.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,250. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.